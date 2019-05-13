A housing overhaul is coming to Plaquemine.
The first to see it likely will be the residents of of 78 households who rent through the city's Housing Choice program, some of whom are living in homes that aren’t up to code. Then, then it should be seen in the series of dilapidated buildings coming down around the city to ideally make way for new development.
The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority took over Plaquemine’s Housing Choice Program — formerly Section 8 — in February, not long after the two staff members comprising the city’s Housing and Urban Development Department retired.
Although the program does keep residents in the area, Reeves said, it provides no financial gain to the city and was difficult to run after losing the knowledge and experience of its only two employees.
He said he later came to find out the housing authority’s inspection standards are much more rigorous than the city had been using, and that many of the rental properties available in Plaquemine’s inventory weren’t up to par.
East Baton Rouge Housing Authority executive director, J. Wesley Daniels, said it appears the city’s assessors may have been using outdated codes that left some homes in poor condition, but didn’t elaborate on specific issues those houses had.
“We met with all the owners out there and said ‘Look, we’re giving you the opportunity to still make your money but these are the standards,’” he said.
Daniels said his inspectors went through each of the 78 properties to identify deficiencies and, depending on their severity, gave owners a period of time to correct them or be terminated from the program.
It’s the first time the housing authority has taken over a program outside Baton Rouge. To start out, the city and housing authority had to jointly apply to HUD for preliminary authorization to operate in a municipality. It is set to go into permanent effect July 1, Daniels said.
Daniels said he couldn't identify any residents or homes due to the program's privacy policy, but said many of the participants expressed gratitude at enforcing code, and some chose to take their vouchers to neighboring cities to find housing there instead, as is allowed under the program.
As the Plaquemine program expands, Daniels said, the organization will also look to partner more with landlords in the area to grow the low inventory number.
Reeves, meanwhile, said the change in how the program is run is saving the city between $60,000 and $70,000 per year in inspection costs and salaries. He said he hopes to use some of those savings to offset the cost of demolishing the roughly 70 homes he has planned in the coming year. He said crews just tore down the city's 31st house of the year earlier this month.
The city recently placed third in the state's Cleanest City Contest after beating out similarly-sized Port Allen in the regional contest, an effort that involved city, school and community groups mowing lawns, clearing trash, and painting light poles among other beautifying elements.
Reeves said he's aggressively been seeking condemnations and notifying owners of rundown homes to get their homes in shape.
"I'm not backing down from it," Reeves said. "I really don't want to hurt anybody, I told (the owners) to fix it up and we're okay, but I said you need to fix it up or I'm going to tear it down."