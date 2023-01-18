On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars.
Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School.
To be recognized as an AP Scholar, a student must receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. To be named an AP Scholar with Honor, a student must receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
To be an AP Scholar with Distinction, a student must receive an average score of at least a 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. AP exams are scored from 1-5.
The scholars told the audience where they are attending college, their declared major and introduced their families in attendance. Several students were still away completing final semester exams, but their parents attended on their behalf.
The 2022 Zachary High AP graduates are:
AP Scholar with Distinction
Caleb Ackman, Eleni Allen, Kyla Askew, Jessica Bernardi, Jenee Brown, Ashley Brumfield, Caroline Cresap, Bergen Dove, Henry Hanks, Riley Howard, Madelynn Smith, Kaden Trantham and Owen Walters
AP Scholar with Honor
Cooper Ackman, Lauren Bradley, Mason David, Joshua Hogan and Morgan Veal
AP Scholar
Mariah Alexander, Alexia Bentley, Laryn Bunch, Mai’a Carter, Olivia Caserta, Amaiyha Collier, Alexis Conachen, Joseph Fields, Paxton Green, Abby Haddox, Chandler Hastings, Morgan Hayes, Whitney LeBlanc, Lauren Lessard, Kaleigh Louque, Kristian Maddie, Kenlee Perkins, Nicole Perry, Jordan Sutton, Danielle Thai, Trinity Thomas, Matthew Umstetter and Kelly Wiley