Though the prep season is over, there are still lots of sports to cover in Zachary as June rolls out the summer season.
What better place to start than to check in with the boys of summer as former Zachary High School baseballers Alex Milazzo and Tanner Hall were in NCAA baseball super regional action over the weekend. Milazzo and the LSU Tigers (46-15) breezed through their regional, defeating Tulane and Oregon State . Milazzo, a redshirt junior catcher, is batting 0.296 in 2023 with 19 runs and 15 RBIs. The Tigers took two out of three games against the Wildcats (40-19) during the regular season series at home.
Tanner Hall and the USM Golden Eagles are in the process of making another run after reaching the super regional in 2022. The Golden Eagles finished the regular season and regional round with a record of 45-18. Hall, who was named an All-American in 2022 by several organizations, finished the regular season with a record of 12-3 that included a 2.08 ERA with 119 strike outs.
The NCAA Track and Field Championships were held in Austin, Texas, over the weekend with Sean “Squirrel” Burrell qualifying in the 400-meter hurdles and on the 4x400-meter relay team for the LSU Tigers. Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, has been working through injuries this year and fell short in the semifinals on June 7, finishing fourth in his heat (49.84).
His semifinals time was 11th overall and thus he did not make the nine-man finals field. The 4x400-meter relay team also failed to make the finals later in the night.
Summer youth camps
Summer is also time for youth summer camps.
Lady Broncos Hoops and Spikes Camps were June 5-7 for girls ages 5 to 14.
Coach Julie Fink, ZHS cross-country coach, is hosting her cross-country camp for youth from June 26-29 for a cost of $100. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Monday and Wednesday camp at Zachary Community Park and Tuesday and Thursday camp at the Port Hudson Historic Site.
Angie Mitchell’s soccer camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 for those who are interesting in full day instruction for a price of $225. Camp will be outside in the morning and inside in the afternoons. Alternatively, half-day attendance is also available for the morning at a cost of $150. The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 to 13.
The Bronco Style Wrestling Camp will be held at the ZHS Athletic Complex June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp is open to both boy and girl wrestlers between the ages of 6 and 14 for a cost of $125.
Registration information for the camps can be obtained by going to the individual ZHS sport Facebook pages.