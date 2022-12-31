When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary.
Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
Zachary was changing, and residents had cycled through four mayors in as many terms of office. Amrhein, however, bucked the anti-incumbent trend in 2014. Voters would return him to office not just once, but twice, keeping him as their mayor for 12 years.
“I’m very proud of that fact,” Amrhein said recently. “That means we did something right.”
But 12 years as mayor, he decided early on, would be enough. Sticking to his word, he did not seek another term this fall and will soon be replaced by David McDavid, Zachary’s longtime police chief.
With his time at City Hall drawing to a close, Amrhein reflected on his accomplishments and challenges as mayor.
“It’s bittersweet. Some parts of it, I’m very happy to not have to deal with anymore,” he said. “But there’s other parts that I’m going to miss tremendously.“
A family tradition of service
When Amrhein graduated from high school in 1977, Zachary was still a small town of about only 8,000 people. His family, which has been in the area since the 1800s, ran a hardware store. His father, R.E. Amrhein Jr., was deeply involved in local civic life.
“My daddy told us, 'If you’re going to gripe and complain and stay on the sidelines, keep your mouth shut,'” David Amrhein said. “If you want to find a solution and be part of that, don’t just sit back and complain all the time.”
He spent years working next door to City Hall at Amrhein and Sons Hardware on Main Street. Following his father’s example, he took an interest in public affairs and eventually decided to try his hand at politics.
“I grew up in a family-owned business,” Amrhein said. “Zachary supported our family. That’s how we ate, and I just wanted to give back.”
He won his first election in 1998, becoming a member of the City Council. He would serve two terms there and consider running for mayor in 2006 but, after talking things over with his wife, Robyn, concluded the time wasn’t right.
In 2010, he threw his hat in the ring for the top job and won.
Amrhein’s two decades in local politics coincided with a key period of growth and change in Zachary. In his early years as a council member, the city budget hovered around $5 million to $6 million. Today, as mayor, he’s responsible for a budget of roughly $30 million and providing services to an all-time high population of more than 20,000 residents — many of them newcomers lured in by high-performing schools and new housing developments.
One of the biggest issues facing the growing city reared its head soon after the mayor took office.
A vow to upgrade infrastructure
“I’ll never forget this day,” Amrhein recalled. “It was about 22 degrees, and we went to the yard where all our utility crews work. It was actually colder inside their building than it was outside. And I made a vow to those workers that we would fix that, and we did.”
But across town, an even bigger problem was unfolding. During the same cold snap, a swath of Zachary — including the mayor’s own home — lost gas pressure, the aging system unable to keep up with heavy demand.
“We vowed that that would never happen again, that we were going to tackle our infrastructure needs — and we did, very aggressively,” Amrhein said. “We have spent millions and millions of dollars, and our gas, water and sewer systems are good for the next 20 years of growth.”
The improvements have been crucial to Zachary’s ability to continue to attract new developments, he said.
Growing the local economy
Another area of focus, Amrhein said, has been boosting Zachary’s economy by recruiting businesses and providing more shopping and entertainment venues to residents.
One accomplishment he said he's especially proud of is city upgrades to the Zachary Youth Park, which has grown into a regional hub for baseball tournaments and other events.
“About 20 or 30 weekends a year, there’s an event at the ballpark,” he said. “That brings in 2,000, 2,500 people. Our restaurants, convenience stores, service stations love it. Hotels love it. They’re full.”
Bringing in more retailers is important because sales tax collections comprise a big portion of the city’s coffers. And with few shopping options north of Zachary in places like East Feliciana Parish, the city attracts customers from far beyond its limits — making it a good place for companies to come do business, Amrhein said.
Though Amrhein said he thinks his administration has done a good job of promoting economic development, some of his ideas or ones that he supported hit snags when they came before the city council.
One such project was being discussed about seven years ago: a proposed shopping center to be anchored by T.J. Maxx and Walmart Neighborhood Market. It was expected to generate at least $500,000 in sales taxes yearly.
Against the mayor’s wishes, the council turned down the plans.
“It took seven years to get T.J. Maxx to agree to come back to Zachary. They’re coming back, thank goodness. They’re going in the old Office Depot,” Amrhein said. “But that’s the kind of thing you’ve got to be real careful about. When you turn down a business development, it’s years before they’ll talk to you again.”
He chalked it up to a lesson in the realities of being mayor.
“The only thing the mayor controls is the fire department and all the municipal employees,” Amrhein said. “He doesn’t make any rules. The council does all the ordinances. The council approves subdivisions. The council approves businesses.”
‘Growth is bittersweet’
Despite the various improvements Amrhein and his administration have facilitated, many residents are worried about whether Zachary’s infrastructure can keep up with the city’s rapid pace of growth. The population has ballooned by nearly 10,000 since the turn of the century.
Complaints about road conditions, traffic jams, drainage problems, construction of new homes and an influx of new students at local schools are frequent topics of conversation around town. Some residents lament the loss of what Zachary used to be like — small and quiet — as they watch subdivisions pop up across the area.
Amrhein is sympathetic to those concerns but noted that not all of them fall under the city government’s purview. He also admitted that some of the newer developments are not the type of projects he’d like to see. Many were approved years ago, however, under an old version of the city’s Unified Development Code that was crafted before he came into office.
“It was one of the worst documents,” Amrhein said, adding that it “tried to make Zachary something that it was not” by permitting subdivisions packed with small, 50-foot lots.
Overhauling the code was difficult and took a long time because of its complexity. But, Amrhein said, doing so has yielded higher standards for building, such as requiring larger lot sizes. He said he believes the updated document will provide for more sustainable growth in the future.
And he is adamant that, on the whole, development is a positive thing and should be encouraged.
“Who gets the right to say it’s the last person in Zachary?” he said. “Who’s the last person that comes in before we shut the doors?”
“Growth is bittersweet,” he added. “I’m born and raised here. I remember when you could lay down in Main Street and no one would hit you for a half hour to an hour. It’s just that cities that take that attitude — that they don’t want to grow — die and become poverty driven. And that’s not us.”
A challenging final term
A year-and-a-half into Amrhein’s final term, representatives of an Alabama-based firm called Downtown Strategies came to town to lay out plans for revitalization in Zachary.
Their proposal — backed by Amrhein — called for a new-and-improved downtown area centered around a modern, three-story municipal complex that would replacing the current City Hall and feature retail space on the bottom floor.
It was to be built through a public-private partnership: The city would put up some initial funding and lease land it owns to Downtown Strategies for 30 years. In exchange, the firm would build the facility and later sell it to the city.
But when it came time for the council to approve an official agreement with Downtown Strategies in October 2021, four of five members of the panel rejected the deal. They raised concerns about entering a lease agreement for such a long time and criticized the lack of a bidding process, among other details of the proposal.
For Amrhein, it marked one of the biggest disappointments of his mayoral tenure. He reiterated his view that the partnership with the firm was the most affordable way to build a new City Hall while stimulating much-needed economic and social activity.
“You could have had something special down here. You really could have. It would have been unbelievable,” he said. “But for whatever reason, I couldn’t convince them to do it.”
On the heels of the downtown debacle came a legislative audit that revealed Amrhein had hired two vendors to do work for the city without formal contracts. The audit didn’t accuse Amrhein of criminal wrongdoing but recommended more stringent protocols for working with vendors.
A tense dynamic soon emerged between the Mayor’s Office and the council — spawning spats over city spending and a variety of other matters in the past year.
“I think the worst thing I’ve ever done — and I would never, ever tell anybody to ever do it again — never tell anybody you’re not going to run again. Ever,” Amrhein said. “That’s when it all started. … I don’t know if it was posturing or what. I never asked.”
‘I’m done with politics’
Amrhein remained optimistic about Zachary’s future and said he is confident its newly elected leaders will serve the city well.
“I think it’s headed on the right path,” he said. “You’ve got a new council with some young people that are hopefully going to work together. That’s the main thing — because if you don’t work together, you’re not getting anything accomplished.”
He has some advice for McDavid as he transitions from a career in law enforcement to the Mayor’s Office.
“This job is totally different from the one you have. They’re night and day,” Amrhein said. “I would say listen. Listen to your people that work with you. And I think he’s going to do a good job. I think Mac ran for the right reasons and he wants what’s best for Zachary. And you can never fault somebody that wants something that’s best for the community they live in.”
Amrhein has to clear out of his office at City Hall by 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. He is not yet sure what he will do next, but he is clear that his days of holding elective office are over.
“I’m done with politics,” he said. “Twenty years is a long time.”
Thinking back on all that he has experienced as mayor, two things stand out as what he will miss most: his staff members, whom he credits for much of his success, and regular invitations to visit local schools.
“When you’re around children, you see the future of Zachary,” Amrhein said, “and it’s very bright.”