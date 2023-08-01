In his decade of being superintendent of Zachary schools, Scott Devillier spent plenty of Tuesday nights sitting at a dais alongside members of the school board gathered for their monthly meetings.
On July 18, just days after retiring from a 34-year career in education, Devillier attended one last meeting — this time sitting in the audience as his former colleagues reminisced about working with him and lauded his contributions to the district.
New Superintendent Ben Necaise presented Devillier an acrylic trophy — much like the ones Devillier presented to countless employees and students over the years to recognize their accomplishments. Devillier also got to take home his old nameplate that once sat on the board dais.
Necaise, who took over as superintendent in late May, said Devillier was a valuable resource as he transitioned into his new role during the past few weeks.
“I couldn’t ask for a better person to just mentor and be there and answer questions,” Necaise said.
When he recently attended a superintendents’ association meeting, Necaise said, he heard many stories about ways Devillier had helped people.
“Your impact on education is not just in Zachary,” Necaise told Devillier.
Board member Gaynell Young noted that Devillier, like herself, had been involved in the Zachary school district since its inception in 2003.
“I found him to be an honorable man and a man of integrity,” she said.
Board member Elecia Lathon said Devillier was always willing to listen to her ideas and concerns. “I truly appreciate that,” she said.
Said board member David Dayton: “He’s a team player. He’s been a great leader for this district.”
Members of the Zachary Kiwanis Club came to the meeting to thank Devillier not only for his service to schools but also for aiding their organization. Devillier joined the local Kiwanis chapter in 2014 and even served a stint as president.
Past president Bruce Langley recalled Devillier’s eagerness to attend the club’s early-morning meetings and to assist with fundraisers.
“I don’t know where he found the time to do it, but that’s just the caliber of the guy that he is,” Langley said. “And we were so grateful to have that as part of our club.”
Devillier took the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on his career journey.
“The person that made the biggest influence on me was my dad. Today’s his birthday,” he said, choking up. “He was a plant manager and he always taught us don’t ask your people to do something that you don’t want to do.”
Devillier’s father would sometimes leave home in the morning wearing a tie and return at the end of the day donning a filthy uniform he’d changed into because his workers needed help completing a task.
“He really inspired me to be the leader that he was,” he said, adding that he strove to follow that example throughout his career.
Devillier said his first job in the educational field was working in a school cafeteria. He drove a bus, coached sports, taught classes and served as a principal before he landed the superintendent job.
Those early experiences, he said, helped him later when he moved into administrative positions because he understood firsthand many of the challenges facing teachers and other employees.
Speaking to some students who were sitting in the audience, Devillier offered some advice.
“Don’t look for the top job or think you need to the top job,” he said. “You need to work from the bottom and learn the profession.“
He then turned to Necaise.
“Mr. Necaise, these kids right here — that’s what you have to make decisions for,” Devillier said. “And if do always do that, then you’re doing the right thing.”
Devillier often said that celebrating students’ achievements at board meetings was one of his favorite things to do. Appropriately, the board had two such items on its agenda in addition to recognizing Devillier.
The board honored Trent Brooks, who recently was named team rookie of the year by the Louisiana Junior High Rodeo Association. Brooks completed the eighth grade at Northwestern Middle School.
The board also recognized the Zachary Striders, a youth track club composed of middle and high schoolers. Six girls on the team — Carlyn Vessel, Lauren Vessel, Skylar Powe, Karli Hester, Bailey Galloway and Tyler Addison — will soon head to Oregon to compete in the Junior Olympics.