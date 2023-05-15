Another week and another state championship for Zachary High athletics.
On May 5 the ZHS girls track team picked up the Division I State Championship at the Bernie Moore Track complex at LSU. This was coach Chris Carrier’s 10th state title at ZHS. Recall that the ZHS girls placed third as a team at both the District 4-5A meet and the regionals.
The state meet required both quality competitors and a strong mindset to deal with the distractions of the day associated with bad weather. The ZHS girls were up to the challenge.
“It was a long day with the bad weather, but our kids did a great job of staying focused and being ready for the start of the meet,” coach Carrier said.
The stop and start nature of the meet presented unique challenges. “We had no idea when the rain would stop and they would just say, hey the meet is starting in 30 minutes, and we would have to be ready,” Carrier relayed.
Late in the meet as the field events were delayed, a one two finish by Jayden Jackson and Ambria Langley in the discus scored key points resulting in the win. The two accounted for half of the Broncos 70 total points. Jackson won the shot put (44-01) and discus (146-8) setting a 5A record.
Langley finished third in the shot put (41-10.75), her second-place discus throw was 134-10 and she picked up a sixth-place finish in the javelin to score a point.
On the track, Talar Johnson finished second in the 100m (11.98), and Jaala Thymes finished second in the 200m (24.56). The relays were also a strong point as the 4x100m relay team of Johnson, Thymes, JaMyia Woodall and Sariah Bethley won (46.03), and the same relay team was second in the 4x200m relay (1:37.57). The 4x100m relay team broke the composite state record set by the 2017 ZHS 4x100m relay team.
Coach Carrier was quick to recognize that “Rhen Langley ran his last meet for ZHS after an outstanding career by winning the 800m (1:51.55) and helping his teammates qualify for the 4x800m relay and the 4x400M relay.”
Marionneaux headed to LHSCA/LBCA All Star game
Zachary senior pitcher Dylan Marionneaux, after a stellar senior campaign where he had an ERA of 1.93 and was named first team All District 4-5A, will be playing in the LHSCA/LBCA All Star Games on May 19-20 at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
On the opportunity to play in the game, Marionneaux commented, “I am very excited and blessed for this opportunity to continuing playing this spring with and against some of the best players from around the state."
“Opportunities like this All-Star Game, while it is an individual award, is only possible because of my teammates and the success we had together,” Marionneaux said.
Coach Jacob Fisher said Dylan “was the number one arm with big wins against Acadiana, Central (twice) and Pineville.” Fisher also pointed out that he required 13 pitches or less in 37 of the 62 innings pitched, had a 1,2,3 inning in 25 of 62 innings and only walked 16 of the 245 batters he faced.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to play anywhere else except at ZHS, for coach Fisher and the other coaches. It has been an honor to represent our program, my school and the Zachary community,” Marionneaux said.
Marionneaux signed with Northwestern State University where he will be pursuing a degree in accounting/finance and pitching for the Demons next year.
On his college prospects he related that “I am ready to get to work and to develop into a key figure in the rotation.”