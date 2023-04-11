Take a walk on a new trail
The BREC Zachary Community Park/Americana Trail Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Community Walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
Walk the 0.66-mile easy-to-walk nature trail at BREC Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway. The BREC trail connects the Zachary Community Park to the Americana subdivision, featuring wooden bridges and limestone pathways. The dual ownership trail is the first in a series of walking trails in the area funded through BREC and the Americana Economic Development District, a taxing mechanism financed from a one-cent sales tax throughout the district.
Along the walk, naturalists with BREC’s Conservation Department will host numerous educational stations where participants can learn about plants, insects and other critters that live outdoors. In addition, BREC will host free games for children of all ages. The City of Zachary will sponsor a “Make your own trail mix” station and give 75 clear backpacks to the first participating walkers.
Have questions for superintendent candidates?
As the search continues for the next superintendent of the Zachary Community School District, community members are invited to submit questions that may be used during the interview process. This survey will close on at 8 a.m. Friday, April 14. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZCSD_SUP_INTERVIEW.
The Sportsman's Life celebration
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 136000 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, will celebrate its 13th annual Community History Festival with the theme The Sportsman’s Life.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 and is a free time of country fun, food, games, crafts and entertainment. Activities will include rodeo roping, a bouncing bullpen, archery, basketball arcade, virtual reality headsets, electronic reel fly fishing, football toss, boxing bags, face painting, balloon animals, story times, artisan barbecue and hot sauce cooking demos and more.
Guest speakers will include an author talk and book signing with chef Philippe Parola on his new book "Can’t Beat 'Em, Eat 'Em," followed by a tasting of invasive game gumbo.
Various artists and craftsmen will participate, along with local vendors who’ll have homemade and handcrafted items available for purchase.
The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers and the Upbeats will provide music. An old-fashioned cake walk will be held every hour.
In addition, presenters include local professional athletes, Boy Scouts, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU’s Renewable and Natural Resources Department and local hunting, fishing, sports and rodeo booths.
For information, call (225) 658-1540.
Next concert at the gazebo is April 21
Downtown Live at the Gazebo, in the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at Florida and Virginia streets, is April 21. Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition will play swamp pop and other music. The free event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets and leave pets and ice chests at home.
End of April events
- The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day. Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to your chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site. The Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, event is 9 a.m. to noon April 22
- The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation Code Red Chili and Salsa Cook-off starts at 10 a.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/events/1428532624557546 for details.
- Lane will be hold a free breastfeeding class at 10 a.m. April 29 in the West Wing Conference Room at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. To reserve a spot, call (225) 658-6612 or email jschmolke@LaneRMC.org.