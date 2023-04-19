Apply for Leadership North
Leadership North, an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region, is accepting applications for the 2023 session. The program is hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. To apply, email members@zacharychamber.com.
Buffwood Clubhouse meeting set
A meeting will be held at Baker City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, to discuss converting the Buffwood Clubhouse into a therapeutic garden for children with exceptionalities. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/yc6tn2vb.
'The Sportsman's Life' celebration
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 136000 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, will celebrate its 13th annual Community History Festival with the theme "The Sportsman’s Life."
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and is a free time of country fun, food, games, crafts and entertainment. Activities will include rodeo roping, a bouncing bullpen, archery, basketball arcade, virtual reality headsets, electronic reel fly fishing, football toss, boxing bags, face painting, balloon animals, story times, artisan barbecue and hot sauce cooking demos and more.
Guest speakers will include an author talk and book signing with chef Philippe Parola on his new book "Can’t Beat 'Em, Eat 'Em," followed by a tasting of invasive game gumbo.
Various artists and craftsmen will participate, along with local vendors who’ll have homemade and handcrafted items available for purchase.
The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers and the Upbeats will provide music. An old-fashioned cake walk will be held every hour.
In addition, presenters include local professional athletes, Boy Scouts, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU’s Renewable and Natural Resources Department and local hunting, fishing, sports and rodeo booths.
For information, call (225) 658-1540.
Next concert at the gazebo is April 21
Downtown Live at the Gazebo, in the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at Florida and Virginia streets, is Friday, April 21. Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition will play swamp pop and other music. The free event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets and leave pets and ice chests at home.
End of April events
- The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day. Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to your chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site. The Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, event is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.
- Lane will be hold a free breastfeeding class at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the West Wing Conference Room at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. To reserve a spot, call (225) 658-6612 or email jschmolke@LaneRMC.org.