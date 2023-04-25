STEM festival in Zachary
Baton Rouge STEM announced the scheduling of a series of neighborhood-focused STEM festivals in partnership with BREC, the parish’s park and recreation commission.
The festivals will feature multiple hands-on STEM activities that will provide attendees with illustrations on how STEM is present in their everyday lives while providing inspiration for ways they might engage in STEM in college or as a career.
The Zachary Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Church Street Park.
BRSTEM recently established a partnership with BREC to host a series of STEM festivals at recreation centers across the parish this spring. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with BREC to help expand STEM exposure to youth throughout the parish.
Festivals also will be held May 6 at Independence Park and May 13 at Jackson Park.
Families may preregister for the festivals by visiting batonrougestem.org or calling (225) 286.7225.
Keep Zachary and the state clean
Zachary and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Keep Louisiana Beautiful "Love The Boot Week," are holding a litter cleanup event from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, April 28. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of CC's Coffee, 19560 Old Scenic Highway. Cleanup efforts will occur along Old Scenic Highway.
During the state's most extensive litter cleanup and beautification event, businesses and residents are encouraged to take notice of litter and be proactive in keeping Zachary clean. Addressing the litter problem is a responsibility everyone must share.
Trash pickers, garbage bags, gloves and vests will be provided, but people can bring their own.
To learn about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
Baker Spring Fest
Baker Spring Fest is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 29 at MLK Park, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. Admission is free.
Live music will be provided by N’Tune, The Bucket List, and Vince Hutchinson and the Original Heavy Storm Band.
Code Red in Zachary
The eighth annual Code Red Chili Cook-off and Salsa Competition is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29, in the Historic Village in downtown Zachary. Admission and parking are free.
Attendees will sample chili and salsa while teams compete for prizes.
Tasting bands are $20 each for unlimited chili and salsa tasting, and tastings begin at 10:30 a.m. Additional concessions will be available, including hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy, popcorn, soft drinks and adult beverages.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. featuring performances by local artists Blue Crab Redemption, Whiskey Row and Ben Ragsdale Music. Chairs and blankets welcome.
Other activities include arts and crafts market, and a Kids Zone with face painting, grow your own pepper plant, crafts and games.
All proceeds benefit the Lane Foundation’s Patient Tower Expansion Project.
Apply for Leadership North
Leadership North, an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region, is accepting applications for the 2023 session. The program is hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. To apply, email members@zacharychamber.com.