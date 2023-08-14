Empty your freezer before hunting season
Hunters For The Hungry is promoting Clean Out Your Freezer Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
All items collected will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and will be distributed to their local agencies. All food donations must be properly packaged, labeled and dated. Visit www.h4hla.org/freezer-day for information and locations in other areas.
Area collection sites include Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main St.; Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road; and Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St., Clinton.
Collections will also be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Pat’s Hardware, 7666 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.
Slaughter Church to celebrate 160 years
The Little Rock Baptist Church is celebrating its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in Slaughter.
Anyone affiliated with the church in any way, including former members, are invited to participate in the activities and service.
Those wishing to sing in the choir, rehearsal will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. Aug. 19. RSVP to Betty Taylor (225) 654-3589 or Doris Thornton-Alexander (225) 778-0141.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library goes fine free
Since Aug. 1, all locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library no longer collect fines for overdue items. In addition, amnesty is available for patrons who have outstanding items. Whether the items are 5 days or 50 years overdue, bring them back and current fines will be waived.
The library will continue to set return dates for materials and send reminders for items not checked back in or renewed by those dates. Patrons will still be responsible for lost or damaged items.
For information on the fine-free policy, call (225) 231-3740.
Library survey: A Library Facilities Survey is available. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is developing a plan for the construction, renovation and use of library buildings for the next 10 years. Give your input. The survey is available in English (ebrpl.co/survey2023) and Spanish (ebrpl.com/encuesta). Vietnamese patrons can visit any library locations to fill out a paper survey.
The library ask all ages, both patrons and non-patrons of the library to participate. The survey will remain open until mid-September.
Brew at the Zoo
Tickets for the ninth annual Brew at the Zoo are on sale. The event is Sept. 29. Visit brzoo.org/events-rentals/calendar/brew-at-the-zoo-2 for information.
Celebrate back to school
Back to School Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Zachary Community Park. Free food, yard games, cookie decorating, face painting, magic show, bounce house, Zachary Youth Got Talent show, cash prize 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball tournaments and giveaways.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The Zachary High Class of 1983 is planning a reunion. The football game is Oct. 20, Zachary vs. Central. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of ’83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.
Matt Flynn Open registration available
The 2023 Matt Flynn Open is at noon Oct. 3 at Copper Mill Golf club. It benefits Heritage Ranch. Registration to play or to sponsor is open at www.hrbr.org/golf.