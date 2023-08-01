Zachary schools offer centralized registration for new students
The first day of school for Zachary is Aug. 9.
To simplify the enrollment process for families, Zachary Community School District is offering centralized registration for students who are new to the district. Registration for the 2023-24 school year will be completed at the Zachary Community School District Main Office, 3755 Church St., Zachary.
Registration will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Refer to https://zacharyschools.org/registration/ for the required documents and all other registration information. For other questions, call (225) 658-4969.
School meal forms: The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program is requesting that parents access the 2023-24 online meal form before the start of the school year. The school system is asking all families to complete the meal forms, regardless of the qualification from the previous school year. Visit myschoolapps.com. Computer labs will be open, and assistance will be provided with the online form at your child’s school orientation.
Supply lists: Supply lists for Zachary school can be found at https://zacharyschools.org/2023/06/23-24-supply-lists-fees/.
School supply giveaways and other events set
- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold its annual Back To School Supply Giveaway at 10 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane. Elementary, high school and college students are encouraged to attend. Local vendors will be on site. All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
- Back to School Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Zachary Community Park. Free food, yard games, cookie decorating, face painting, magic show, bounce house, Zachary Youth Got Talent show, cash prize 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball tournaments and giveaways.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The football game is Oct. 20, Zachary vs. Central. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of '83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.
Get a mammogram in Zachary
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach will be at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary, Wednesday, Aug. 9. Physician’s orders are required and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Mastering the job interview
Your performance during a job interview can land you or cost you your dream job. Learn to perfect your job interview skills at the Zachary Branch Library 1900 Church St., at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. The Library’s Career Center will present tips for a great interview, common traps and pitfalls to avoid, and feature interactive demonstrations for answering the most common interview questions. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 658-1850.
Matt Flynn Open registration available
The 2023 Matt Flynn Open is at noon Oct. 3 at Copper Mill Golf club. It benefits Heritage Ranch. Registration to play or to sponsor is open at www.hrbr.org/golf.