Metro councilman hosting district meeting
Metropolitan Councilman Brandon Noel will host a community meeting addressing upcoming projects in and around District 1 and the parish.
Anyone living in District 1 is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson St., Zachary.
Representatives from city-parish will be on hand to give information and answer questions regarding the upcoming projects. In attendance will be Dante Bidwell, chief of staff for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage; and Corey Wilson, BREC superintendent.
For information on the District 1 Community Meeting, contact Lisa Rioux at (225) 389-5170 or lrioux@brla.gov.
Military hero banner orders being taken
Military Hero Banners will be displayed in Zachary in November. Space are limited, so order soon. Visit www.regionalveteranspark.org/banners-on-main-street/.
Empty your freezer before hunting season
Hunters For The Hungry is promoting Clean Out Your Freezer Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
All items collected will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and will be distributed to their local agencies. All food donations must be properly packaged, labeled and dated. Visit www.h4hla.org/freezer-day for information and locations in other areas.
Area collection sites include Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main St.; Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road; and Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St., Clinton.
Collections will also be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Pat’s Hardware, 7666 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.
Slaughter Church to celebrate 160 years
The Little Rock Baptist Church is celebrating its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in Slaughter.
Anyone affiliated with the church in any way, including former members, are invited to participate in the activities and service.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library survey open
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is developing a plan for the construction, renovation and use of library buildings for the next 10 years. Give your input. The survey is available in English (ebrpl.co/survey2023) and Spanish (ebrpl.com/encuesta). Vietnamese patrons can visit any library locations to fill out a paper survey. The library ask all ages, both patrons and nonpatrons of the library to participate. The survey will remain open until mid-September.
Brew at the Zoo
Tickets for the ninth annual Brew at the Zoo are on sale. The event is Sept. 29. Visit brzoobrew.org for information and tickets.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The Zachary High Class of 1983 is planning a reunion. The football game is Oct. 20, Zachary vs. Central. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of ’83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.