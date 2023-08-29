Chauna Banks sets meeting for residents
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is hosting a District2forU Informational Meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Its theme is "Tale of Two Cities: Zone of Influence." Officials from East Baton Rouge Parish, Baker and Zachary have been invited.
Brandon Noel hosting district meeting
Metropolitan Councilman Brandon Noel will host a community meeting addressing upcoming projects in and around District 1 and the parish.
Anyone living in District 1 is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson St., Zachary.
Representatives from city-parish will be on hand to give information and answer questions regarding the upcoming projects. In attendance will be Dante Bidwell, chief of staff for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage; and Corey Wilson, BREC superintendent.
Burn ban applies to dove fields
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds hunters that dove fields cannot be burned in preparation for opening weekend of dove season, which begins Sept. 2, due to the statewide burn ban in effect.
With the burn ban in effect, one of the most popular methods for preparing dove fields is not an option. The goal behind preparing a dove field for opening day, or any other day, of dove hunting is to have available food that is easily accessible to doves.
Doves feed on small grains and need easy access to them. Therefore, a dove field must have bare ground or be cut such that the vegetation is short and not covered with stalk residue.
A good alternative to burning is to mow or bush hog a field. In order to create the clean ground desired by doves, the residue can be raked, shredded, or lightly disked; heavy disking will cover too much of the seed. Remember, although it is legal to manipulate planted grains for doves it is not legal to add grains to a field and hunt over them.
Library closed for Labor Day
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
Concert coming at gazebo
Downtown Live Zachary will present the Phunky Monkeys at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for a free show at Virginia Street. Food trucks, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available. No ice chests allowed. Bring a chair or blanket to sit.
Help fill truck
St. Vincent de Paul will have trucks from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's new parking lot in Zachary.
Donate furniture, working appliances, lamps, pots and pans, household items, gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, bedspreads and sheets. All donated items should be in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs accepted.
Get a mammogram in Zachary
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach, offering advanced 3D mammogram technology, will be at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary, Sept. 13. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Celebrate Labor Day parade
Baker and the Louisiana AFL-CIO will hold a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 starting at Advantage Charter, 14740 Plan Road, to Groom Road to Baker Municipal Auditorium. Staging starts at the school at 9 a.m.
Parade, food and refreshments will be available. For information, contact Nick Felton at (225) 383-5741.
Military hero banner orders being taken
Military Hero Banners will be displayed in Zachary in November. Space are limited, so order soon. Visit www.regionalveteranspark.org/banners-on-main-street/.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The Zachary High Class of 1983 is planning a reunion. The football game is Oct. 20, Zachary vs. Central. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of ’83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.