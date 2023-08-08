A hot time
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival is Aug. 12 at BREC Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway.
The festival opens at 4 p.m., with food trucks, BREC games, face painting, bull riding, and arts, crafts and retail vendors. A vendor will be printing T-shirts on-site for the festival, with a festival shirt featuring the balloons.
Tethered balloon rides are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a balloon glow is from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both events are weather dependent.
The Eddie Smith Band plays at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free. Organizers remind attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and to dress for hot weather. No ice chests will be allowed.
Zachary's District 5 will discuss crime prevention
District 5 Crime Prevention meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. A chance to meet with Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence and Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd and discuss issues that matter to you and share your ideas for crime prevention in the district.
Those who can't make the meeting are encourage to take a survey at https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/4HohNXg3.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library goes fine free
Since Aug. 1, all locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library no longer collect fines for overdue items. In addition, amnesty is available for patrons who have outstanding items. Whether the items are 5 days or 50 years overdue, bring them back and current fines will be waived.
The library will continue to set return dates for materials and send reminders for items not checked back in or renewed by those dates. Patrons will still be responsible for lost or damaged items.
For information on the fine-free policy, call (225) 231-3740.
Library survey: A Library Facilities Survey is available. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is developing a plan for the construction, renovation and use of library buildings for the next 10 years. Give your input. The survey is available in English (ebrpl.co/survey2023) and Spanish (ebrpl.com/encuesta). Vietnamese patrons can visit any library locations to fill out a paper survey.
The library ask all ages, both patrons and non-patrons of the library to participate. The survey will remain open until mid-September.
Brew at the Zoo
Tickets for the ninth annual Brew at the Zoo go on sale Aug. 14. The event is Sept. 29. Visit brzoo.org/events-rentals/calendar/brew-at-the-zoo-2 for information.
Celebrate back to school
Back to School Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Zachary Community Park. Free food, yard games, cookie decorating, face painting, magic show, bounce house, Zachary Youth Got Talent show, cash prize 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball tournaments and giveaways.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The Zachary High Class of 1983 is planning a reunion. The football game is Oct. 20, Zachary vs. Central. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of ’83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.