Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Area Christmas events
- Light Up Zachary, 1136 Eagle Drive in Zachary, is a drive-up, animated light show with over 30 minutes of music and light. The display has over 60,000 lights programmed by 180,000 channels of high-tech animation. Donations collected at the light event will benefit the local St. Jude Children’s Hospital and JDRF Chapter. Venmo donations can be given to @glimpsesoflightllc with an added note to link the display and the recipient groups.
Food for Fines
During December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.
Library events
The Zachary Library Branch has several holiday themed activities set.
Adults can make a holiday ornament at 6 p.m., Dec. 15 in the meeting room.
Children ages 2-5 can listen to "The Night Before Christmas" and make a wreath at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 21.
And ages 6-11 can hear a Hanukkah story and make a Star of David suncatcher at 2 p.m., Dec. 17.
At the Baker Branch, teens can watch "This Christmas" and have popcorn at 3 p.m. Dec. 22.
Also, X-Treme Talent presents Tim the Magician for kids, who might even end up as part of the show. Registration is required.
Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.: Baker Branch Library
Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch Library
Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
For any of the activities, call the branch to register.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.