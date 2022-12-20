Merry Christmas

We at The Plainsman wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours.

A look at the library in the new year

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas. 

Lots of activities are on the calendar for the week after Christmas: visit 

https://ebrpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to see them.

Be sure to check out January activities.

The Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., is hosting Marvel Trivia Night at 5 p.m. Jan. 18. 

Teens are invited to compete in a Marvel Trivia Kahoot. Call (225) 658-1840 to register and for information.

The Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, will host Heroes of African American History Series: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 7. A documentary about King will be shown, followed by a dialogue and commentary about his life with Charles Vincent. Vincent will provide school supplies to the first five students in attendance. Call (225) 778-5940 to register and for information.

Adults have two chances to play Scrabble at the Baker Branch: at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 10 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18. 

Holiday deadlines

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for the Dec. 28 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.

Zachary lights 

Light Up Zachary, 1136 Eagle Drive, Zachary, is a drive-up, animated light show with over 30 minutes of music and light. The display has over 60,000 lights programmed by 180,000 channels of high-tech animation. Donations collected at the light event will benefit the local St. Jude Children’s Hospital and JDRF Chapter. Venmo donations can be given to @glimpsesoflightllc with an added note to link the display and the recipient groups.

Food for Fines

During December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.

Send news and events for the Zachary area to zachary@theadvocate.com by noon Friday or call (225) 388-0731.

