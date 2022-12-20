Merry Christmas
We at The Plainsman wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours.
A look at the library in the new year
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas.
Lots of activities are on the calendar for the week after Christmas: visit
https://ebrpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to see them.
Be sure to check out January activities.
The Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., is hosting Marvel Trivia Night at 5 p.m. Jan. 18.
Teens are invited to compete in a Marvel Trivia Kahoot. Call (225) 658-1840 to register and for information.
The Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, will host Heroes of African American History Series: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 7. A documentary about King will be shown, followed by a dialogue and commentary about his life with Charles Vincent. Vincent will provide school supplies to the first five students in attendance. Call (225) 778-5940 to register and for information.
Adults have two chances to play Scrabble at the Baker Branch: at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 10 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for the Dec. 28 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Zachary lights
Light Up Zachary, 1136 Eagle Drive, Zachary, is a drive-up, animated light show with over 30 minutes of music and light. The display has over 60,000 lights programmed by 180,000 channels of high-tech animation. Donations collected at the light event will benefit the local St. Jude Children’s Hospital and JDRF Chapter. Venmo donations can be given to @glimpsesoflightllc with an added note to link the display and the recipient groups.
Food for Fines
During December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.