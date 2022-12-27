Oath of office ceremony
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited.
The ceremony will feature group performances by Zachary High School Jazz Band, Zachary High School ROTC, Zachary Elementary School Choir, Zachary High School Choir, and solo performances by Isiah Lawson and Lucy Yoes, Zachary High School students. A reception will be held after the ceremony.
Library closure and events
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will close Sunday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.
The Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., is hosting Marvel Trivia Night at 5 p.m. Jan. 18.
Teens are invited to compete in a Marvel Trivia Kahoot. Call (225) 658-1840 to register and for information.
The Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, will host Heroes of African American History Series: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7. A documentary about King will be shown, followed by a dialogue and commentary about his life with Charles Vincent. Vincent will provide school supplies to the first five students in attendance. Call (225) 778-5940 to register and for information.
Adults have two chances to play Scrabble at the Baker Branch: at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 10 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Jan. 4 issue. So, the deadline is at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue.
Family misfortunes make the stories of holidays
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures.
This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
Before I headed south, I was hearing reports of snow in New Orleans. As Interstate 10 headed across Lake Pontchartrain, I could see the edges of the lake frozen.
As I bounded into my parents’ place on Paris Avenue, I immediately said, “We need to walk to the lake! It’s frozen!”
An aunt and my mother looked up at me from their hands and knees. Pipes had already burst, and a plumber wouldn’t be available for days.
After the water was sopped up, we did walk to the lake and take photos of the sight.
All of our family plans were quickly adjusted. My mom worked for the church a block away, so we had keys to bathrooms. Relatives had nearby hotel rooms, so we had access to showers.
My father found a hotel restaurant with a holiday buffet that would accommodate our huge party on Christmas Day. I don’t remember how many, but it was at least 25 people.
And many of you have already recalled: 1989 is the year “Exxon exploded.”
My family had a great time despite all the rearrangements and the cold. I headed back to work after a couple of days because I had a newspaper to produce bright and early Monday morning.
As I arrived at my Clinton house just before midnight Sunday, I heard water gushing from under the house. Entering the house, I saw photos knocked from the walls — was it the blast of Exxon or my pipes?
It took at least a week for my housemate and I to get someone to fix the plumbing.
The Christmas of frozen pipes and the Exxon explosion is a great story in Pitchford family lore.
I hope you gained Christmas stories this year that don’t involve the lack of plumbing.
And here’s looking to the stories of 2023.