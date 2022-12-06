Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Election is Saturday
If you didn't vote during early voting, the election is Saturday, Dec. 10.
Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot. Vote at your precinct.
Area Christmas events
- Light Up Zachary, 1136 Eagle Drive in Zachary, is a drive-up, animated light show with over 30 minutes of music and light. The display has over 60,000 lights programmed by 180,000 channels of high-tech animation. Donations collected at the light event will benefit the local St. Jude Children’s Hospital and JDRF Chapter. Venmo donations can be given to @glimpsesoflightllc with an added note to link the display and the recipient groups.
- St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is teaming up with the Zachary Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 for the annual Mistletoe Market. The Farmers Market will be set up in the gym of the church on Lee Street and 26 vendors will be set up in the Parish Activity Center. Pictures with Santa will be available in the Parish Activity Center, and pictures with the Grinch will be available in the Gym.
- The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals.
Food for Fines
During December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.
Magnificent Magic Show
X-Treme Talent presents Tim the Magician for kids, who might even end up as part of the show. Registration is required; call the branch where you want to see the show.
Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.: Central Branch Library
Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.: Baker Branch Library
Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch Library
Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.