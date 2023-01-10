Contact The Plainsman with your events in 2023
Welcome to the second week of 2023.
Have you written the correct year on documents yet?
What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?
A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
It’s simple. Write up your announcement, trying to answer the questions who, what, when, where, why and how. The announcement could be inviting the public to an event or telling people about recent activities of the group. Include a high-resolution photo with a caption: be sure to identify people by first and last name.
Then send it all to zachary@theadvocate.com.
If you have questions, please contact us.
Library branches closed for MLK Day
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Photo look back postponed
Editor Darlene Denstorff is ill and was unable to finish the second part of the look back of 2022's best photos for this week's edition. We're sorry it's not in this week.
STEM for kids
BR STEM is holding an event on aeronautical engineering at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Baker Workforce Center, 3262 Baker Blvd.
Morning of Reflection set
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street.
Women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men also are invited to attend.
Mother-daughter team Judy Landrieu Klein and Kara Klein Oubre, internationally known speakers, will present “What It Means to Say YES to GOD.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Reserve a seat online www.sjb-ola.org/SayYes by Jan. 26 or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778. Door prizes and a raffle will be held.
The morning will include brunch, and babysitting will be provided upon request. For babysitting, you must preregister so the church can have enough staff to look after the children.
An optional collection will be taken for the Zachary Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items or cash donations will be accepted and donated.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.