Zachary Charity League Gala announced
The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire.
Library activities set
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February activities planned at several branches in and around Zachary.
For information or to register for any of the programs listed, call the branch where the event is scheduled directly or visit www.ebrpl.com.
- Heroes of African American History Series: The Baker Branch Library will host an African American history program from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. Charles Vincent will lead a discussion of the book “Images of America: Scotlandville,” followed by a book signing by one of the authors. For information, call (225) 778-5940.
- The Dinosaur Experience crew will be bringing their baby T. rex named Rexi and one of his friends to visit the Children’s Rooms in February. Learn about dinosaurs, discover where they lived, and see some real fossils, too.
Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.: Central Branch
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.: Scotlandville Branch
Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.: Pride-Chaneyville Branch
Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch
Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.: Baker Branch
Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch
- Scrabble for Adults at the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Rd., (225) 778-5940. Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 14 at 11:15 a.m.
- Decorate an oyster shell for Mardi Gras at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Paint it, decoupage it, Cricut sticker it, or even 3D print a king cake baby to put inside of it. (225) 274-4440.
- Mardi Gras Bead Monogram Door Hanger at Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, (225) 658-1540. Get creative with your leftover beads at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
- Teens, grades 6 and up, are invited to the Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St., at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to build a motorized vehicle or machine and have fun putting it through different challenges. For information, call 658-1870.
STEM for kids
BR STEM is holding an event on aeronautical engineering at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Baker Workforce Center, 3262 Baker Blvd.
Morning of Reflection set
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street. Event includes brunch.
Women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men are invited to attend.
Mother-daughter team Judy Landrieu Klein and Kara Klein Oubre, internationally known speakers, will present “What It Means to Say YES to GOD.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Reserve a seat online www.sjb-ola.org/SayYes by Jan. 26 or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778. Door prizes and a raffle will be held, and donations for the food pantry will be accepted. Preregister for babysitting if needed.