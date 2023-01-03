Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street.
Women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men also are invited to attend.
Mother-daughter team Judy Landrieu Klein and Kara Klein Oubre, internationally known speakers, will present “What It Means to Say YES to GOD.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Reserve a seat online www.sjb-ola.org/SayYes by Jan. 26 or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778. Door prizes and a raffle will be held.
The morning will include brunch, and babysitting will be provided upon request. For babysitting, you must preregister so the church can have enough staff to look after the children.
The keynote speaker of the morning will be Klein, who is an author, theologian and inspirational speaker. She holds a license in clinical pastoral counseling and works with her husband, Mark Gelis, at My Father’s House Counseling Services in Mandeville. Her books include “Miracle Man,” an Amazon Kindle bestseller in Catholicism, and “Mary’s Way: The Power of Entrusting Your Child to God,” a Catholicmom.com imprint book.
Klein has appeared on numerous Catholic television and radio shows and has blogged for Aleteia, Catholic Digest and Catholicmom.com. Her family includes five children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Appearing with her mother, Oubre is from New Orleans. She has spent the past couple of decades traveling the globe, sharing her love for Jesus Christ through testimony and worship. As she traveled, she encountered countless other women with the same struggles to find their true identities in Christ. This led her to help found her ministry, His Own.
Oubre has recorded five original solo albums and two albums with Maria and Christine, of His Own. She and her husband, Robert, live in Covington. They have two boys and are expecting their third baby in May.
Oubre has been the recipient of numerous United Catholic Music and Video Association Unity Awards including Best Female Vocalist of the Year 2008, Best Spoken Word Album of the Year 2008, Best Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year 2007, Best Seasonal Album of the Year 2007, Best DVD/Video of the Year 2007 and Best DVD/Video of the Year 2005.
The Handmaids of the Lord, Altar Society of St. John’s and Circle of Love Catholic Daughters of the America organizations at St. John’s are co-sponsoring the event.
An optional collection will be taken for the Zachary Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items or cash donations will be accepted and donated.
Oath of office ceremony
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited.
The ceremony will feature group performances by the Zachary High School Jazz Band, Zachary High School ROTC, Zachary Elementary School choir and Zachary High School choir, and solo performances by Isiah Lawson and Lucy Yoes, Zachary High School students. A reception will be held after the ceremony.