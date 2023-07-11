Police building construction starts
On Facebook on July 3, the Zachary Police Department gave an update about its new headquarters.
The post said construction on the new Zachary Police Department facility at 5160 Old Slaughter Road began July 5, with cement trucks entering the area. "Be aware of cement trucks, construction vehicles, workers and the potential for loud noise," the post said.
“Thank you for your patience as we build our new state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of our growing community and to better serve you.”
School supply lists available
Supply lists for Zachary school can be found at https://zacharyschools.org/2023/06/23-24-supply-lists-fees/. First day of school for Zachary is Aug. 9.
Chaneyville Back To School Giveaway
The Chaneyville Community Center along with Metropolitan Councilman Brandon Noel and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church like to invite residents to attend the annual Back to School Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 22. The giveaway will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reames Road, Zachary. Free school supplies and food will be available while supplies last. Informational booths will be on hand.
Health & Wellness Initiative coming
New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 280 W. Flonacher Road, Zachary, will hold a Health & Wellness Initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29. The event is for adults and children. “It's time to take control of your health and well-being. Get ready to discover your health status, gain self-awareness, and find out where you stand — all for free,” a notice said online. Visit Eventbrite.com for free tickets.
'We Can' Men’s Conference
On Aug. 5, a one-day men’s conference will be open to every man in the Zachary area. The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Zachary High School Auditorium and is hosted by the nondenominational spiritual organization Jacob’s Well of Zachary.
Speakers, testimonies and a praise and worship band are planned. At 3:30 p.m. every man’s family is invited to a service.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Cost for the event is $20 by check made payable to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, and mailed to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, Attn: Sam Barham, 4158 Memorial Square, Zachary, LA 70791.
Celebrate summer family fun
Zachary United Methodist Church is hosting a summer celebration that is free and open to the community.
The Summer Family Celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at the church, 4205 Church St., Zachary. An inflatable slide, live music, lawn games and crafts will be followed by a hot dog dinner and an ice cream sundae bar.
Raising Cane's gift cards for lemonade and kids combos will be handed out while supplies last.
Balloon festival coming
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park. Food trucks, retail, arts and crafts vendors, games, face painting and a band will be on hand. Vendor applications can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/nrdziNG0Gd. For a schedule and other information, visit @ZacharyReallyHotAirBalloon on Facebook.
Candidate announcements deadline set
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.