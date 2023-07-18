Market to host Christmas in July
Zachary Farmers & Artisans Market will host its third Christmas in July from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 22. Live music featuring The Dad Band, pictures with Summer Santa, food trucks and over 50 vendors will be available.
Free garage sale
Bethany Church, on Plank Road, Baker, is holding a Giveaway Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22. Toys, clothing, tools and furniture will be available
School supply lists available
Supply lists for Zachary school can be found at https://zacharyschools.org/2023/06/23-24-supply-lists-fees/. First day of school for Zachary is Aug. 9.
Back to School events
- Back to School Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 19, at Zachary Community Park. free food, yard games, cookie decorating, face painting, magic show, bounce house, Zachary Youth Got Talent show, cash prize 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball tournaments and giveaways.
- A Back-to-School Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29 at the Southern University Mini Dome parking area. Free school supplies, food and activities will be available.
The Chaneyville Community Center along with Metropolitan Councilman Brandon Noel and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church invite residents to attend the annual Back-to-School Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 22. The giveaway will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reames Road, Zachary. Free school supplies and food will be available while supplies last. Informational booths will be on hand.
- Baker City Council members and City of Baker School System School Board president and others are hosting a School Supply Giveaway from noon to 4 p.m., July 29, at the Baker School System office, 14750 Plank Road, Baker. Supply donations are sought for students ages 5-18. Binders, folders, notebooks, calculators, pencil cases, art supplies, school bags, school books, pencils and pens are sought, as well as cash. If you would like to arrange the pickup of your donation or to volunteer to pack or hand out supplies, contact Councilwoman Rochelle Dunn at (225) 937-1428 or Alteen Profits at (225) 284-8877. Monetary donations should be made to the City of Baker Community Foundation.
Mastering the job interview
Your performance during a job interview can land you or cost you your dream job. Learn to perfect your job interview skills at the Zachary Branch Library 1900 Church St., at 10 a.m., Aug. 10. The Library’s Career Center will present tips for a great interview, common traps and pitfalls to avoid,and interactive demonstrations for answering the most common interview questions. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 658-1850.
End of summer event
The End of Summer Slam with food and games will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 29, at Baker Park, 4331 Jefferson St., Baker. Trophies and medals will be given to each player.
Health & Wellness Initiative coming
New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 280 W. Flonacher Road, Zachary, will hold a Health & Wellness Initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29. The event is for adults and children. “It's time to take control of your health and well-being. Get ready to discover your health status, gain self-awareness, and find out where you stand — all for free,” a notice said online. Visit Eventbrite.com for free tickets.
'We Can' Men’s Conference
On Aug. 5, a one-day men’s conference will be open to every man in the Zachary area. The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Zachary High School Auditorium and is hosted by the nondenominational spiritual organization Jacob’s Well of Zachary.
Speakers, testimonies and a praise and worship band are planned. At 3:30 p.m. every man’s family is invited to a service.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Cost for the event is $20 by check made payable to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, and mailed to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, Attn: Sam Barham, 4158 Memorial Square, Zachary, LA 70791.
Balloon festival coming
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park. Food trucks, retail, arts and crafts vendors, games, face painting and a band will be on hand. Vendor applications can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/nrdziNG0Gd. For a schedule and other information, visit @ZacharyReallyHotAirBalloon on Facebook.