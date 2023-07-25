School supply giveaways and other events set
- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Zachary Committee will hold its annual Back To School Supply Giveaway at 10 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane. Elementary, high school and college students are encouraged to attend. Local vendors will be on site. All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
- TCC and Wireless Zone retailers will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. At 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, TCC Zachary, 5635 Main St., will hand out backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
- Back to School Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, at Zachary Community Park. Free food, yard games, cookie decorating, face painting, magic show, bounce house, Zachary Youth Got Talent show, cash prize 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball tournaments and giveaways.
- A Back-to-School Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Southern University Mini Dome parking area. Free school supplies, food and activities will be available.
- Baker City Council members and City of Baker School System School Board president and others are hosting a School Supply Giveaway from noon to 4 p.m. July 29, at the Baker School System office, 14750 Plank Road, Baker. Supply donations are sought for students ages 5-18.
The End of Summer Slam with food and games will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 29 at Baker Park, 4331 Jefferson St., Baker. Trophies and medals will be given to each player.
Zachary schools seek lunch forms filled out online
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program is requesting that parents access the 2023-24 online meal form before the start of the school year. The school system is asking all families to complete the meal forms, regardless of the qualification from the previous school year. Visit www.myschoolapps.com. Computer labs will be open, and assistance will be provided with the online form at your child’s school orientation.
School supply lists available
Supply lists for Zachary school can be found at https://zacharyschools.org/2023/06/23-24-supply-lists-fees/. First day of school for Zachary is Aug. 9.
Jeremy Hill Youth Football Camp
The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge will host its fourth in a series of free football clinics connecting area youth athletes with current and former NFL players. Jeremy Hill, former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals player, will be partnering with BREC Athletics for the fourth NFL camp of the summer.
The Jeremey Hill Football Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29 at BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex, 1702 Foss St., Baton Rouge. This free football clinic is organized in partnership between BREC Athletics, Jeremy Hill and Louisiana Youth Football.
Participants can register at www.brec.org/calendar/detail/jeremy-hill-football-camp/6991.
Candidate announcements due Aug. 1
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.
Get a mammogram in Zachary
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach will be at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary, Wednesday, Aug. 9. Physician’s orders are required and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Mastering the job interview
Your performance during a job interview can land you or cost you your dream job. Learn to perfect your job interview skills at the Zachary Branch Library 1900 Church St., at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. The Library’s Career Center will present tips for a great interview, common traps and pitfalls to avoid, and feature interactive demonstrations for answering the most common interview questions. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 658-1850.
Health & Wellness Initiative coming
New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 280 W. Flonacher Road, Zachary, will hold a Health & Wellness Initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29. The event is for adults and children. “It's time to take control of your health and well-being. Get ready to discover your health status, gain self-awareness, and find out where you stand — all for free,” according to an online notice. Visit Eventbrite.com for free tickets.
'We Can' Men’s Conference
On Aug. 5, a one-day men’s conference will be open to every man in the Zachary area. The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Zachary High School Auditorium and is hosted by the nondenominational spiritual organization Jacob’s Well of Zachary.
Speakers, testimonies and a praise and worship band are planned. At 3:30 p.m. every man’s family is invited to a service.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Cost for the event is $20 by check made payable to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, and mailed to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, Attn: Sam Barham, 4158 Memorial Square, Zachary, LA 70791.
Balloon festival coming
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park. Food trucks, retail, arts and crafts vendors, games, face painting and a band will be on hand. For a schedule and other information, visit @ZacharyReallyHotAirBalloon on Facebook.