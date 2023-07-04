Get mammogram in Zachary
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach will offer 3D mammogram technology at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary on Wednesday, July 12. It will return to the site Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
The coach will be at RKM Primary Care, 11190 Jackson St., Clinton, on Sept. 29 and Nov. 13; and at East Feliciana Primary Care, 3050 Charles Dr., Jackson, on Aug. 7, Oct. 2 and Dec. 26.
Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
For information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdruhttw.
School supply lists available
Supply lists for Zachary school can be found at https://zacharyschools.org/2023/06/23-24-supply-lists-fees/.
'We Can' Men’s Conference
On Aug. 5, a one-day men’s conference will be open to every man in the Zachary area. The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.at the Zachary High School Auditorium and is hosted by the nondenominational spiritual organization Jacob’s Well of Zachary.
Speakers, testimonies and a praise and worship band are planned. At 3:30 p.m. every man’s entire family is invited to a service.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Cost for the event is $20 by check made payable to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, and mailed to Jacob’s Well of Zachary, Attn: Sam Barham, 4158 Memorial Square, Zachary, LA 70791.
Celebrate summer family fun
Zachary United Methodist Church is hosting a summer celebration that is free and open to the community.
The Summer Family Celebration will be from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., July 15, at the church, 4205 Church St., Zachary. An inflatable slide, live music, lawn games and crafts will be followed by a hot dog dinner and an ice cream sundae bar.
Raising Cane's gift cards for lemonade and kids combos will be handed out while supplies last.
Balloon festival coming
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park. Food trucks, retail, arts and crafts vendors, games, face painting and a band will be on hand. Vendor applications can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/nrdziNG0Gd. For information, visit @ZacharyReallyHotAirBalloon or @DownTownLiveatTheGazebo on Facebook.
Football camp set
Boston Scott Football Camp is from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 at Zachary High. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-scott-football-camp-tickets-631748535877.