Early deadlines
The Advocate offices are closed Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. This means The Plainsman has early deadlines for the June 21 edition. We need copy for June 21 by the end of Thursday, June 15.
Batter up
The Zachary Youth Park now offers coed softball and senior men's softball.
Coed softball for ages 18 and up is for teams only, and the registration fee is $300 per team.
The Senior Men's League is open to men ages 45 and up. Registration fee is $50. The league is a drafted format, and players can register individually.
"We are excited to add these new leagues for adults who like to remain active, and the camaraderie of competing is always fun at any age," said Mayor David McDavid.
Registration ends July 10. Games will begin the week of Aug. 14. Register at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/.
Library closed June 19
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
All of digital resources, e-books, downloads, and other information, will be available 24/7 at www.ebrpl.com.
Summer reading: All Together Now runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Readers of all ages can track reading at ebrpl.beanstack.org to earn rewards.
Help guide the future of East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge’s City-Parish Planning Commission has begun the five-year update to @FUTUREBR, the comprehensive master plan for the city-parish.
All residents are asked to participate in the process. Make plans to attend one of the six open house events across the parish.
One of those meetings is at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Pride from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20.
Visit www.brla.gov/futurebr-5-year-update for information and for locations and dates of other meetings in the parish
Also, take a moment to complete a survey at brla.gov/futurebr/survey.
Candidate announcements deadline set
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.
Seeking the best-looking business in Zachary
The City of Zachary Beautification Committee wants to recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their properties. The award encourages community improvements and enhances the city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award: pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance; neatly trimmed lawn, bushes, and trees; property free of litter and weeds; business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood; the business made substantial improvements to the exterior of a building, the property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme or a company with landscaping enhancements.
The winning business will receive an outdoor sign for display on the winning property and recognition at a city council meeting.
Message nominations on Facebook @The City of Zachary or email Sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org, explaining why you chose this Zachary business. The deadline is June 16.
Prayer breakfast
The Baker Mayor's Prayer Breakfast scheduled for 6:30 a.m. June 30 at Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The speaker is Rep. Troy Carter. Tickets are $6. Contact City Hall at (225) 778-0300.
Churches to host summer events
- Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host The Faith Expedition from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 19-23 for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30) through the fifth grade completed. Register online at www.plainspres.com.
- Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., is hosting a Family Summer Celebration — Camp ZUMC — from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 15. The community is invited to join lawn games, water games, dinner, fellowship and an ice cream sundae bar.