Reception to honor retiring priest
A retirement reception and lunch in honor of the Rev. Jeff Bayhi is Sunday, June 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Bayhi has served the community for 17 years.
Mass is at 11 a.m. and the reception lunch is at noon in the gym.
Football camp set
Boston Scott Football Camp is from 9 a.m. to noon, July 15 at Zachary High. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-scott-football-camp-tickets-631748535877.
Save the date
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be at 6 p.m., Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park.
Library can help clean Zachary
The Zachary and Baker branch are among seven branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library circulating Get Down and Clean Up Kits.
Sponsored by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, each kit includes 24 litter grabbers, 24 high visibility safety vests, large garbage bags and bottles of hand sanitizer.
The kits will assist volunteers in litter removal. Groups can register a time and area for litter pickup by calling 311, visit the brightenupbatonrouge.com calendar to add their cleanup event, then check out a kit from the library. For information, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org or ebrpl.co/litter.
Other library events
Campfire Sing-Along, Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Ages 2-11 are invited at 11 a.m. July 15. Retired children’s librarian Erin Trent and her husband, Brandon, will play music on the guitar and lead the children in the singalong. Registration is required at (225) 658-1860.
Practice ACT Test, Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. Bring sharpened No. 2 pencils, a permitted calculator and a snack for the break. Space is limited. Registration is required at (225) 778-5970.
STEM Friday, Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. Numerous kits will be available to build electric machines including catapults, race cars, cranes, three-wheelers and bulldozers at 2:30 p.m., July 21
All About Bees, Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Learn about honey bees, how they make honey and hives at 2 p.m., July 10. Local beekeepers David and Janelle Gianelloni lead all ages.
Summer reading, All Together Now runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Readers of all ages can track reading at ebrpl.beanstack.org to earn rewards.
Batter up
The Zachary Youth Park now offers coed softball and senior men's softball.
Coed softball for ages 18 and up is for teams only, and the registration fee is $300 per team.
The Senior Men's League is open to men ages 45 and up. Registration fee is $50. The league is a drafted format, and players can register individually.
"We are excited to add these new leagues for adults who like to remain active, and the camaraderie of competing is always fun at any age," said Mayor David McDavid.
Registration ends July 10. Games will begin the week of Aug. 14. Register at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/.
Help guide the future of East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge’s City-Parish Planning Commission has begun the five-year update to @FUTUREBR, the comprehensive master plan for the city-parish.
All residents are asked to participate in the process. Make plans to attend one of the six open house events across the parish.
Visit www.brla.gov/futurebr-5-year-update for information and for locations and dates of other meetings in the parish.
Also, take a moment to complete a survey at brla.gov/futurebr/survey.
Candidate announcements deadline set
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.
Seeking the best-looking business in Zachary
The City of Zachary Beautification Committee wants to recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their properties. The award encourages community improvements and enhances the city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award: pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance; neatly trimmed lawn, bushes, and trees; property free of litter and weeds; business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood; the business made substantial improvements to the exterior of a building, the property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme or a company with landscaping enhancements.
Message nominations on Facebook @The City of Zachary or email Sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org, explaining why you chose this Zachary business. The deadline is June 16.