Library to close July 4
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Balloon festival coming
The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Zachary Community Park. Food trucks, retail, arts and crafts vendors, games, face painting and a band will be on hand. Vendor applications can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/nrdziNG0Gd. For information, visit @ZacharyReallyHotAirBalloon or @DownTownLiveatTheGazebo on Facebook.
Football camp set
Boston Scott Football Camp is from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 at Zachary High. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-scott-football-camp-tickets-631748535877.
Batter up
The Zachary Youth Park now offers coed softball and senior men's softball.
Coed softball for ages 18 and up is for teams only, and the registration fee is $300 per team.
The Senior Men's League is open to men ages 45 and up. Registration fee is $50. The league is a drafted format, and players can register individually.
"We are excited to add these new leagues for adults who like to remain active, and the camaraderie of competing is always fun at any age," said Mayor David McDavid.
Registration ends July 10. Games will begin the week of Aug. 14. Register at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/.
Matt Flynn Open registration available
The 2023 Matt Flynn Open is at noon Oct. 3 at Copper Mill Golf club. It benefits Heritage Ranch. Registration to play or to sponsor is open at www.hrbr.org/golf.
Candidate announcements deadline set
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.