Candidate announcements deadline set
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman has set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Email announcement and photo to zachary@theadvocate.
Seeking the best-looking business in Zachary
The City of Zachary Beautification Committee wants to recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their properties. The award encourages community improvements and enhances the city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award: pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance; neatly trimmed lawn, bushes, and trees; property free of litter and weeds; business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood; the business made substantial improvements to the exterior of a building, the property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme or a company with landscaping enhancements.
The winning business will receive an outdoor sign for display on the winning property and recognition at a city council meeting.
Message nominations on Facebook @The City of Zachary or email Sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org, explaining why you chose this Zachary business. The deadline is June 16.
Concert coming downtown
Downtown Live at the Gazebo will feature the swamp pop music of Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition at 6:30 p.m. June 8. The free concert will have food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer and wine and sno-balls.
Movies in the Park returns
"Free Willy" will be shown at Movies in the Park at 7 p.m. June 9 at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street in Zachary.
BREC's Kid Fest 2023
BREC's Kid Fest will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Scotlandville Parkway at Badley Road and Veterans.
Registration for the trail walk, 1K walk and 2K walk will be at 8 a.m.
Activities during the day will include games, inflatables, health and safety information, bookmobile, food and entertainment.
Summer reading is here
The 2023 Summer Reading Program All Together Now runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, storytimes, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Also, readers of all ages can track reading to earn rewards. Sign up at a local library location or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org.