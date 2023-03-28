Practice ACT Test
Students age 13 and older can come to the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., at 9:30 a.m. April 13 to take a free ACT practice test. The practice test is organized to run like the real exam to give teens experience in the type of questions to expect as well as the testing environment. Bring sharpened No. 2 pencils, a permitted calculator and a snack for the break. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 658-1870.
Catfish dinner on Fridays
A $12 catfish dinner for Lent will be held at 11 a.m. March 31 at the Zachary City Hall parking lot. Sponsored by the ETX55s Senior Softball Team, some proceeds will go to a fire and police memorial fund. For orders of 10 or more, contact David McDavid at (225) 241-5423 to set up delivery.
Prayer in the Park
On April 8, Baker is teaming up with The Community Project and The Unusuals to host the third annual “Prayer in the Park” communitywide outreach event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baker MLK Park, 3325 Groom Road.
The Sportsman's Life celebration
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 136000 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, will celebrate its 13th annual Community History Festival with the theme The Sportsman’s Life.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 and is a free time of country fun, food, games, crafts and entertainment. Activities will include rodeo roping, a bouncing bullpen, archery, basketball arcade, virtual reality headsets, electronic reel fly fishing, football toss, boxing bags, face painting, balloon animals, story times, artisan BBQ and hot sauce cooking demos and more.
Guest speakers will include an author talk and book signing with chef Philippe Parola on his new book "Can’t Beat 'Em, Eat 'Em," followed by a tasting of invasive game gumbo.
Various artists and craftsmen will participate, along with local vendors who’ll have homemade and handcrafted items available for purchase.
The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers and the Upbeats will provide music. An old-fashioned cake walk will be held every hour.
Local professional athletes will have meet and greets, oral histories, Boy Scouts, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU’s Renewable and Natural Resources Department, local hunting, fishing, sports, rodeo booths and more.
For information, call (225) 658-1540.
Shredding event
The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day. Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to your chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site.
- Central Branch: 3444 Hooper Road, Central; 9 a.m. to noon April 1
- Watson Branch: 32340 La. 16, Watson; 9 a.m. to noon April 22
- Main Branch: 4743 Main St., Zachary; 9 a.m. to noon April 22
Save the dates
- Downtown Live at the Gazebo, in the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at Florida and Virginia streets, is April 21. Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition will play swamp pop and other music. The free event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets and leave pets and ice chests at home.
- The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation Code Red Chili and Salsa Cook-off starts at 10 a.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/events/1428532624557546 for details.
- Zachary High graduation is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Raising Cane's River Center.