Vacation Bible school announced
Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host The Faith Expedition from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., June 19-23, for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30) through the fifth grade completed, 2023. Register online at www.plainspres.com.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.
LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows Brand Officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.
Apply for Leadership North
Leadership North, an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region, is accepting applications for the 2023 session. The program is hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. To apply, email members@zacharychamber.com.
Registration underway for summer camps
- Lady Broncos Hoops and Spikes Camps is June 5-7. Volleyball and basketball camp is $110 each or $200 for both. The camp for girls ages 5 to14 will be at Zachary High School. To register, visit tinyurl.com/45hwudvm.
- Sign up for the Jacob Fisher Baseball Camp, set for 9 a.m. to noon June 12-15. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3s98p2ey.
- The Zachary High Summer Agricultural Camp is set for July 10-14. Cost is $150 per child age 5 to 10. To register, https://forms.gle/2jqmgQuP23AU4x8DA. Deadline to register is June. 2.