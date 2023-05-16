Church invites community for camp fun
Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., is hosting a Family Summer Celebration — Camp ZUMC — from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 15.
The community is invited to join lawn games, water games, dinner, fellowship and an ice cream sundae bar.
Men's health fair set
Union Antioch Baptist Church, 4249 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, is holding a men’s health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3. It will offer health screenings and information plus activities for families.
Movies in the Park returns
"Free Willy" will be shown at Movies in the Park, at 7 p.m., June 9, at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street, Zachary.
Library summer reading coming
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program All Together Now starts June 1 and runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, storytimes, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules.
Also, readers of all ages can track their reading to earn rewards. Sign up at a local library location or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org, starting June 1. As you read books, log them into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Teen film camp
Local film maker and puppeteer Clay Achee and the library are holding free filmmaking summer camps for teens ages 13 and up. Students will learn the basics of video production, including design, storyboarding, production, postproduction, effects and more through the hands-on process of creating a video under the guidance of an experienced local filmmaker.
The final projects from each camp will premiere at the Mid City Micro-Con on Aug. 5 at the Main Library at Goodwood.
Camps will be held at six library locations this summer, including the Zachary Branch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 19-23. Space is limited to 15 per camp. Registration is required and opened May 1. To register, stop by the teen desk at one of the library locations offering the camp or call 231-3770. Teens may sign up for only one week.
Camps will also be at Main Library at Goodwood, Bluebonnet Regional Branch, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, Scotlandville Branch and Jones Creek Regional Branch on other dates.
Resume writing workshops in Baker
Two resume writing workshops will be held at the Baker Branch Library on June 3. Registration is preferred. To register, call (225) 231-3733 or visit www.careercenterbr.com/events.
For adults, a Certified Professional Resume Writer from the Library’s Career Center will lead a workshop on how to write a great resume at 10 a.m. In class:
- learn to structure your resume so that it showcases your most valuable skills
- learn formatting techniques that will make your resume look clean and professional
- learn the biggest red flags that employers look for on resumes and how to avoid them
Teens also need resumes to apply for a job, internships or scholarships. A workshop for them will be held at 2 p.m. A Certified Professional Resume Writer from the Career Center will lead a workshop that will focus on:
- What sections to include and how to format them
- Where to find good resume templates and how to choose the right template
- How to make an impressive resume even when you don’t have any work experience
Flea control study in Zachary
The Animal Center of Zachary has been selected to participate in a national clinical study to evaluate a new flea control medication. Participating households will receive free flea medications, as well as free study related exams, for up to three dogs in their household for the three-month study duration. If these households have cats, up to three cats will also receive free flea medication during the study.
Call The Animal Center of Zachary at (225) 654-2649 for information. Dogs must have visible live fleas at the time and have not been treated for it. For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners can visit www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-flea.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.