103rd birthday coming June 6
Edith Horn, resident at The Lodge at Lane Senior Care, will celebrate her 103rd birthday June 6. She was born in 1920. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library closed for holiday
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
Resources, e-books, downloads and other information are available online 24/7 in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com.
SUMMER READING: The 2023 Summer Reading Program All Together Now starts June 1 and runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, storytimes, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Also, readers of all ages can track reading to earn rewards. Sign up at a local library location or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org, starting June 1.
Concert coming downtown
Downtown Live at the Gazebo will feature the swamp pop music of Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition at 6:30 p.m. June 8. The free concert will have food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer and wine and sno-balls.
Men's health fair set
Union Antioch Baptist Church, 4249 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, is holding a men’s health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3. It will offer health screenings and information plus activities for families.
Movies in the Park returns
"Free Willy" will be shown at Movies in the Park at 7 p.m. June 9 at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street in Zachary.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.
Churches to host summer events
- Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host The Faith Expedition from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 19-23 for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30) through the fifth grade completed. Register online at www.plainspres.com.
- Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., is hosting a Family Summer Celebration — Camp ZUMC — from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 15. The community is invited to join lawn games, water games, dinner, fellowship and an ice cream sundae bar.