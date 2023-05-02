Pack the park Saturday
Zachary Farmers and Artisans Market is holding Pack the Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at HugYourPeople Memorial Park.
Cornhole, football toss and chalk art will be offered, and Must Luv Dogs will have an adoption event. In addition to vendors, local real estate agent Carrie Godbold will film a segment for her cable show, “The American Dream.”
Meet Maddie's Footprints
Maddies’ Footprints, a group providing support to families in the Greater Baton Rouge area who have had miscarriages, stillbirths or the loss of an infant, is holding Maddie’s at the Magnolia as a chance to learn more about the group.
Tea, Champagne, and snacks will be provided as well as raffle items at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 7, at Magnolia Fields, 4642 Virginia St., Zachary. Attendees can visit the staff and founder. Seating is limited. Tickets are $25 at maddiesatthemag.givesmart.com. Visit maddiesfootprints.org for information.
Vacation Bible school announced
Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host The Faith Expedition from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., June 19-23, for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30) through the fifth grade completed, 2023. Register online at www.plainspres.com.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.
Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows Brand Officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.
This effort to deter theft is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, LDAF, WFPSO and the LSU Ag Center.
For information, contact the Livestock Brand Commission at (225) 925-3962.
Baker program to help rehab houses
Home Rehabilitation Program, with the City of Baker and the Louisiana Housing Corp., will start Phase 1 with homes in the Leland Community.
The program is for qualified owner-occupied properties needing not more than $40,000 in repairs.
Homes must be in the city limits and be a single-parent household with children under 18, age 62 or older or disabled person with specific physical or mental impairment.
Applicant must have clear title to the property, proof of hazard insurance, and annual household income that doesn’t exceed 50% of Baton Rouge Metro area income rate.
Picture identification, and proof of income, ownership and insurance must be provided.
Application intake will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. Contact Reatha Wright at (225) 615-4174 or Juandrika Allen at (225) 975-0007.
Apply for Leadership North
Leadership North, an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region, is accepting applications for the 2023 session. The program is hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. To apply, email members@zacharychamber.com.