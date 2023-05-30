Summer reading is here
The 2023 Summer Reading Program All Together Now starts June 1 and runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, storytimes, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Also, readers of all ages can track reading to earn rewards. Sign up at a local library location or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org, starting June 1.
Prayer breakfast
The Baker Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m., June 30, at Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The speaker is Rep. Troy Carter. Tickets are $6. Contact City Hall at (225) 778-0300.
Concert coming downtown
Downtown Live at the Gazebo will feature the swamp pop music of Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition at 6:30 p.m. June 8. The free concert will have food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer and wine and sno-balls.
Men's health fair set
Union Antioch Baptist Church, 4249 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, is holding a men’s health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. It will offer health screenings and information plus activities for families.
Movies in the Park returns
"Free Willy" will be shown at Movies in the Park at 7 p.m. June 9 at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street in Zachary.
Churches to host summer events
- Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host The Faith Expedition from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 19-23 for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30) through the fifth grade completed. Register online at www.plainspres.com.
- Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., is hosting a Family Summer Celebration — Camp ZUMC — from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 15. The community is invited to join lawn games, water games, dinner, fellowship and an ice cream sundae bar.