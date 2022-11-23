Christmas in Zachary
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets.
Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
To sign up to be a shopping vendor, contact zacharyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 on Main Street in Zachary. This year's theme is Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.
Library holiday hours
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Also, all locations will close early at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Food for Fines
During the month of December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of late fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.
Magnificent Magic Show
X-Treme Talent presents Tim the Magician for kids, who might even end up as part of the show. Registration is required; call the branch where you want to see the show.
Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.: Central Branch Library
Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.: Baker Branch Library
Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch Library
Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
Book signing
Margaret Altazin, a retired counselor from Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, has written a memoir, "Skeleton in a Drawer," about her experience as an adoptee and searching for her birth family.
A book signing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Persnickety's Unique Gifts. The book can be pre-purchased on Amazon, or books will be available for purchase at the signing.
Remember the food pantry
The Zachary Farmers and Artists Market will be collecting nonperishable items for the Zachary Food Pantry every Saturday in November.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.