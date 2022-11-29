Early voting underway
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
Early voting locations in East Baton Rouge Parish include Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Fire Station, 11010 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; and Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge.
Meet the newest docs at Lane
Join Lane Regional Medical Center for an old-fashioned Meet & Greet from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Lane Cafeteria to welcome the newest members of its medical staff. Refreshments will be served.
Doctors include:
Lane Gastroenterology: Krisha Sajja, PA
Lane Pediatrics: Dr. Chana Heintz
Lane Family Practice: Kathy Sterling, FNP-C
Food for Fines
During the month of December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of late fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.
Magnificent Magic Show
X-Treme Talent presents Tim the Magician for kids, who might even end up as part of the show. Registration is required; call the branch where you want to see the show.
Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.: Central Branch Library
Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.: Baker Branch Library
Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch Library
Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.