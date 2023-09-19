Concert coming at gazebo
Downtown Live Zachary is kicking off its 2023-24 concert season with the Phunky Monkeys at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, for a free show at Virginia Street.
The band offers music from Queen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, James Brown, Ray Charles, Shaggy, Journey, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Guns 'N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Beyonce.
Food trucks, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available as well as facepainting and more fun. No ice chests allowed. Bring a chair or blanket to sit.
Help fill truck
St. Vincent de Paul will have trucks from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's new parking lot in Zachary.
Donate furniture, working appliances, lamps, pots and pans, household items, gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, bedspreads and sheets. All donated items should be in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs accepted.
A walk and run for St. Jude
A walk and run to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital is set for Sept. 30 in Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Warmup is at 7:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 8 a.m. The goal is $1,000.
A virtual walk is available for the Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter service area, which includes Baker and Zachary, as well as East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/4kyc5zbs. The team name is Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter. After registration, download the St. Jude Walk/Run app to your mobile device to track your progress.
Personal fundraising goals of $100 or more will receive a T-shirt that will be mailed in October.
Lane Foundation sets golf tournament
The Lane Foundation’s sixth annual Golf Tournament is set for Oct. 27 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway for the charity golf tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per individual and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag, refreshments and food along the course.
Proceeds will help Lane Foundation reach its Expansion Campaign goal of $1 million in support of Lane Regional Medical Center’s new four-story patient tower focused entirely on patient care.
For team registration and sponsorship information, visit LaneRMC.org or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Art for Animals
The Baton Rouge Zoo will hold "Art for Animals Festival" on Nov. 11. The festival will bring together artists, animal enthusiasts, conservationists and the public to celebrate creativity while raising awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving endangered animals and their habitats.
Selected artists will display their works that highlight the beauty and significance of animals and their habitats. This exhibition invites artists from across the region to participate.
The Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be on display at the zoo from Nov. 11-16.
Artists 14 years and older can submit their work to the Baton Rouge Zoo’s inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork can be in any style inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. The artwork must original, not from a kit or copied from other works.
The deadline to submit art for consideration is Oct. 1. Interested artists can find information on how to submit their works by visiting brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists.
This juried exhibit replaces the annual photo contest and Art Gone Wild contest.