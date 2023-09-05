Noel to host meeting
Metro Council member Brandon Noel, representing District 1, will host a community meeting addressing updates on East Baton Rouge Parish projects, drainage and Land Use Plan. Anyone living in District 1 is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary, at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.
In attendance will be Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage, and planning Director Ryan Holcomb.
For information on the District 1 Community Meeting, contact Lisa Rioux at (225) 389-5170 or lrioux@brla.gov.
Meet the candidates in Baker
The Baker Lions and Pilot clubs will host a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6 p.m., Sept. 20, at the Baker Municipal Building, 3325 Groom Road, Baker.
Are you helping?
If you have been helping with wildfires or volunteering with fire evacuees, let us know. We'd love to run photos and a small article. Email information and photos to zachary@theadvocate.com.
Art for Animals
The Baton Rouge Zoo will hold "Art for Animals Festival" on Nov. 11. The festival will bring together artists, animal enthusiasts, conservationists and the public to celebrate creativity while raising awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving endangered animals and their habitats.
Selected artists will display their works that highlight the beauty and significance of animals and their habitats. This exhibition invites artists from across the region to participate in this opportunity to showcase their creative talents.
The Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be on display at the zoo from Nov. 11-16.
Artists 14 years and older can submit their work to the Baton Rouge Zoo’s inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork can be in any style inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. The artwork must original, not from a kit or copied from other works.
The deadline to submit art for consideration is Oct. 1. Interested artists can find information on how to submit their works by visiting brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists.
This juried exhibit replaces the annual photo contest and Art Gone Wild contest.
Burn ban
State and local officials are asking Louisiana residents to avoid any flames or sparks with the state's current conditions. This includes grills, fire pits and campfires. Other advice includes making sure cigarettes are disposed of properly, secure chains when towing to avoid sparks and avoid driving or parking on grass.
Concert coming at gazebo
Downtown Live Zachary will present the Phunky Monkeys at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for a free show at Virginia Street. Food trucks, sno-balls, beer and wine will be available. No ice chests allowed. Bring a chair or blanket to sit.
Help fill truck
St. Vincent de Paul will have trucks from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's new parking lot in Zachary.
Donate furniture, working appliances, lamps, pots and pans, household items, gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, bedspreads and sheets. All donated items should be in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs accepted.
Get a mammogram in Zachary
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach, offering advanced 3D mammogram technology, will be at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary, Sept. 13. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Military hero banner orders being taken
Military Hero Banners will be displayed in Zachary in November. Space are limited, so order soon. Visit regionalveteranspark.org/banners-on-main-street/.
Zachary High Class of 1983 reunion
The Zachary High Class of 1983 is planning a reunion. The football game, Zachary vs. Central, is Oct. 20. Alumni wishing to tour the school should meet in the Athletic Center by 6 p.m. Snacks will be available. You must purchase a ticket for the game. The announcer will recognize the Class of ’83 at halftime as the class walks out on the field.
A social event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fennwood Country Club. Food will be served and a cash bar and DJ will be on hand. Cost for the social is $50 per person. Send payment via Venmo @zhsclassof83 or mail check to payable to Class of 83, P.O. Box 1186, Zachary, LA 70791.