Kenndall Bennett, of Zachary, won a scholarship from Farm Credit and Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, a news release said.
The 2021 Farm Credit/MANRRS VIP Scholarship is a competitive academic scholarship provides special programming for outstanding MANRRS students who have expressed an interest in Farm Credit.
Bennett is a 2020 graduate of Zachary High School and a student at Southern University.
“This scholarship will help me pursue a career that impacts the agriculture industry and would offer me an opportunity to address one of our nation’s most challenging issues. Through my work in the agriculture field, I plan to address the needs of those who experience hunger and have limited resources in an efficient manner,” Bennett said.
Scholarship recipients receive a $1,000 academic scholarship and the opportunity to participate in the Farm Credit VIP Track of the 2021 National MANRRS Conference.
The VIP Track provides the scholars with interactions with Farm Credit leadership. It exposes students to information about careers at Farm Credit in fields including finance, credit, capital markets, informational technology, marketing, etc. Students benefit from leadership development and training to better prepare them to find and succeed in a career in the agriculture industry.