On Oct. 20, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Robert M. “Bob” Kelly, of Zachary, has been reappointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission. Kelly, a maintenance mechanic at ExxonMobil Chemical Co., will represent the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the east bank.
The Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission has the power and authority to regulate the commerce and traffic within certain boundaries of the State of Louisiana and administer public wharves, docks, sheds, landings and other structures useful for the commerce of the port area.