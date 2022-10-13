Zachary officials are going to study whether a traffic light should be installed on Church Street at 39th Street — an area where cars sometimes back up because it’s hard for drivers to catch a break in traffic to turn, especially when they need to make a left turn.
Police Chief David McDavid brought up the issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, saying he has received several complaints about the intersection. He asked a study be conducted to see whether placing a stoplight at 39th Street — or at nearby 37th or 38th streets — would aid the flow of traffic.
Mayor David Amrhein agreed to direct city staff to do the study. He said council approval wasn’t necessary because the project will be done in-house and therefore have no effect on the city budget. The three members of the panel present Tuesday took a vote signifying their support anyway.
The area in question is busy in the mornings and afternoons with school traffic. Zachary Elementary School is located on 39th Street, and Zachary High School sits on the other side of Church Street near its intersection with 40th Street.
Church Street, which is part of La. 64, is a four-lane roadway that is often difficult to cross. The La. 64 route changes names a few times — from Church Street to High Street to Main Street — as it passes through Zachary.
Traffic data is typically collected three times daily during study periods: from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., said Calesia Anderson, assistant planning and zoning specialist.
“From that data that we collect, that will really play a part of if we need to put a traffic light there or not,” she said. “Also, the record of wrecks that have been at that particular intersection will help as well.”
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien pointed out that high school classes start early, and the morning carpool rush there is over by 7:05 a.m. She said it’s important for the study to take into account the traffic situation during school dropoff and pickup times.
Anderson said it’s possible the timeframes can be adjusted.
Councilman Bruce Thornton wondered if a new light may solve one problem but end up creating others.
“What about the residue? Will it start to back up traffic on Main Street?” Thornton asked.
Amrhein gave his perspective on the matter.
“We have to quit doing things for 15 minutes in the morning for school and 15 minutes in the afternoon. You have the potential in the afternoon to create a major traffic jam coming through Zachary — a major traffic jam,” he said. “To me, if they’re worried about school traffic, hire another crossing guard and put them at 39th.”
Councilman Francis Nezianya raised the possibility of posting a “no left turn” sign at the 39th Street intersection instead of a light.
“If you make it no left turn there, all you’re going to do is back up traffic,” Amrhein said. “They’re going to go to 38th, 37th, 40th, 41st, 42nd” and will still attempt to turn left.
If the traffic study indicates a light is needed, the council will have to approve the purchase and installation of the device.