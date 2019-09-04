Baker residents recently took proactive measures to protect their health by participating in Family Health Day at the Baker Heritage Museum and Culture Center, a news release said. Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center provided breast, prostate and colorectal cancer screenings to attendees free of charge at the inaugural event.
“With this relaxed, family friendly environment, we want to take some of the fear out of cancer education and early detection,” said Johnnay Benjamin, the Cancer Center’s early detection and education director. “Finding cancer early is the best offense when it comes to fighting the disease, and events like Family Health Day fulfill this important need in the Baker community.”
At Family Health Day:
- Over two dozen received cancer screenings.
- Majority of the screenings performed were for breast and prostate cancer.
- Eight participants had abnormal findings detected from screenings and are being supported by a patient navigator for additional testing and follow-up care.
“We are so glad that with this partnership with Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, we are able to help provide potentially lifesaving services here in Baker,” said Cynthia Grimes, museum director. “The Baker Heritage Museum is proud to advance the health and well-being of our community.”
To speak to the importance of early detection, event champions were on hand, including Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, a prostate cancer survivor, and Lynette Matusicky and Betty Dunn, breast cancer survivors.
The Cancer Center offers prevention and early detection services year round. For information on upcoming screenings, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org.