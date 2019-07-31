Closing out the summer — bringing in the fall sports
Zachary school system teachers and support staff are priming up to start the 2019-20 school year, with summer soon to be a faded memory.
At the time of writing, the Zachary High School football team was enjoying boot camp in Lumberton, Mississippi. Rumor has it that there is not much fishing, canoeing or archery taking place in Lumberton, though I am sure there are plenty of activities to keep the 2019 version of the Broncos occupied.
A look at former Broncos
Checking in on the former Broncos in the minor leagues, Taylor Guilbeau made the jump up from the Washington Nationals AA team in Harrisburg to the AAA Fresno Grizzlies on July 11. After his cross-country promotion, Guilbeau has already pitched 6.2 innings and picked up two wins in five games as a relief pitcher with no losses.
Jameson Fisher, of the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox Class A Advanced club), went 3-3 on July 24 with a double in a road game 8-6 victory over Salem.
Former teammates on the Zachary High 2015 Class 5A state championship football team, Kellton Hollins, of Texas Christian University, and Douglas Coleman, of Texas Tech University, represented their teams at Big 12 Media Days earlier this month. Hollins was also recently named to the Remington Trophy Watchlist last week that recognizes the country’s top center. Former Bronco Zach Von Rosenberg was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist that recognizes college football’s top punter.
Northwestern Braves
Coach Scooter Myers Northwestern Braves have also put in the work over a hot summer. The Braves will participate in a jamboree at the old Live Oak High School on Aug. 16 and host a jamboree on Aug. 31. Only three home games for the Braves are on the schedule, with games played at Bronco Stadium against Plaquemine on Sept. 16; East Feliciana on Oct. 8; and Central on Oct. 15.
Teams prepare for fall
The Zachary High volleyball, cross-country and swimming teams will all be competing in fall sports.
Head coach Cheri Perry and assistant Janie Tidwell’s Lady Broncos volleyball team will hold a scrimmage Aug. 20 with the “Alumni and Tri-Match” scheduled for Aug. 24. Volleyball action on Aug. 24 will see the Zachary Fire Department, Zachary Police Department and Zachary High faculty all participating with current and former players.
The Lady Broncos volleyball home schedule includes games against Baker (Sept. 4), Live Oak (Sept. 10), Ascension Catholic (Sept. 19), Baton Rouge High (Sept. 24), Madison Prep (Sept. 26), Dunham (Sept. 30), Denham Springs (Oct. 3), St Joseph’s Academy (Oct. 16), Tara (Oct. 23), Central (Oct. 24), and senior night versus Woodlawn (Oct. 30).
Scattered in between home and away games, the Lady Broncos will compete in tournaments at Dutchtown on Sept. 5 and St. Michael on Sept. 21. The Lady Broncos will also host a freshman tournament on Oct. 19 and compete in the Central junior varsity tournament on Oct. 12. Fingers crossed that the Lady Broncos are in the playoffs in November.
Head coach Julie Peveto’s Zachary High swim team held last-chance tryouts on July 23 at Fenwood in preparation for the 2019 swim season. The LHSAA allows official practices to begin on Aug. 12, with competition culminating in the state meet in November. The Northwestern swim team is coached by Jennifer Rushing and tryouts will start in August.
The Zachary cross-country team is led by coach Sarah Frey and assistant Amanda Woosley. Expect some of the younger runners to push the upperclassmen, as last year, coach David Onellion’s Northwestern Middle School boys team finished as state middle school cross-country champions and the girls finished third. Some fast boys and girls will be moving up to the high school. Official practices begin Aug. 12. Coach Onellion and the Northwestern Braves will also be competing in the fall with tryouts after school on Aug. 13.