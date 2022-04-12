Devil's Elbow tour set for April 23 at Port Hudson Historic Site
Louisiana State Parks invites visitors of all ages to a special Devil's Elbow tour beginning at 9 a.m. April 23 at the Port Hudson State Historic Site battlefield.
The excursion will begin at the site museum and will caravan through old Port Hudson, along historic river bluffs, to the Georgia-Pacific picnic pavilion. The guided tour will then proceed on foot to the Devil's Elbow, a heavily defended Confederate position, where colorful accounts of life in the trenches at Port Hudson will be shared. This section of the battlefield is normally inaccessible throughout the year.
Port Hudson was the site of the longest true siege in American military history. Designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1974, the site is host to Civil War re-enactments and living history events throughout the year.
There is no tour fee; however, a $4 admission provides access to the historic site and museum daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children 3 and under and senior citizens 62 and above are admitted free. The site is located on U.S. 61 near Zachary. For information, call (888) 677-3400.
It's Baker Buffalo Festival weekend
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is Thursday through Saturday at 3325 Groom Road in Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
On Saturday, the children's event will include an Easter egg hunt, three-legged race, egg-spoon race and face painting at City Park.
For a complete schedule of events, visit https://bit.ly/3KuRzaO.
Library to close for Easter holiday
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday and Sunday in observance of Good Friday and Easter.
All library resources, e-books, downloads and other information will be available — as always — online in the library's digital library at www.ebrpl.com. It’s free, and all you need is a Library card to check out resources.
For information about these upcoming library closures, call (225) 231-3750.
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Fish fry to help officers and families
The Zachary Police Department will host a fish fry fundraiser Friday. Plates of fried fish will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and City Hall. The meals will cost $10 apiece.