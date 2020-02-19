Must Luv Dogs, a rescue group serving Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, held a Smooch-a-Pooch fundraiser Saturday in front on Whimsical Alley.
At the Smooch-A-Pooch event, a dog named Joe Burrow, in honor of a former LSU football player, got a break from his kennel to play with some children in the grass and pose for a photo at the kissing booth. He was up for adoption. Another dog, a mixed Catahoula-pit bull pup, donned a festive colorful kerchief covered with print art of birthday cakes. Dakota was celebrating her doggy birthday. Another canine, a tan French bulldog named Lola who came with her owners, licked its face and people’s faces repeatedly as the dog readied for a close-up at the kissing booth.
The group has a Mardi Gras parade planned for Feb. 23 at Zachary Community Park. Visit Facebook or mustluvdogs.org to find information and a link to a registration form for participants, costume contestants, vendors or sponsors.
At the parade’s dog costume contest scheduled before the parade, prizes will be given for the best-dressed mutts that adhere to the theme "Super Heroes" and the adage that "not all heroes wear capes ... some wear fur." After the Must Luv Dogs-hosted parade, group founder Cindy Shotwell said, live music will be provided by Corban Barnes, and food trucks, vendors, activities and Mardi Paws fun will be available.