The city of Zachary's online surplus sale is open through Nov. 20.
Bidders will have the opportunity to make continuous online bids for various surplus items owned by Zachary, according to a news release. The sale is open to the anyone, including city employees.
Items up for bid include lawn equipment and mowers, a New Holland tractor with boom mower, a forklift, a sand bag machine, office supplies and furniture, computers and numerous trucks and SUVs. These surplus items can be viewed using Municibid, an online auction site for government agencies, at municibid.com/Browse/R3777815/Louisiana.
Online bids are accepted 24 hours a day. Successful bidders pay an 8% buyer’s premium directly to Municibid. Acceptable payments include: cash, check, credit card or money order. All shipping must be coordinated by the buyer.