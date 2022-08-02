The phrase "thank you for your service" directed at U.S. troops is personified by Baton Rouge Soldiers Outreach, and the sentiment is sent all over the world in the form of care packages and gifts from home.
A drive held Saturday gave Zachary residents a chance to tag along for the ride and donate supplies and funds to accomplish the mission. Soldier Outreach sold concessions and crafts in addition to collecting much-sought after supplies to fill care packages for American soldiers stationed aboard.
Organizer Christy Smith said the group is motivated by sacrifice of soldiers and how difficulty deployment can be. Soldiers miss the people they left back home, but they also miss the comforts of home. Things sent can include hard-to-find items like snacks, socks and shaving cream.
Support comes from soldier advocates, corporate sponsors and residents who meet at community events around the area. The items are gathered and shipped directly to the soldier and their unit. The packages are both standard in nature and can fulfill special requests.
The box of care and support starts in the Baton Rouge area, but the group will honor requests for soldiers not from the area. “I will send to anybody who requested a package,” Smith said. “Anybody out there serving our military, I'll support. That makes sense. So, no soldier left behind, and I don't care what branch it is.”
The seed was planted for the group in 2008, when the Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership approached Smith about coordinating a military care package effort. The need and response were overwhelming — in a good way.
“We grew too much, but I couldn't leave the effort,” Smith said. “So, in 2017, we came out with our own brand and nonprofit organization. We've been sending them since March of 2017 as Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach.”
The bread cast on the waters around the world makes it way back to Soldiers Outreach in many forms. “We have tons of memorabilia: They send us flags; they send us thank you letters,” Smith said. “The best thing is when they come to seek you out at an event like this and say, 'I received your packages.' That's the best reward that there is.”
A list of items often requested can be found on the Soldiers Outreach website. Ways to donate, as well as a form to submit a request for a specific soldier, also is available. For more information, visit brsoldieroutreach.com.