Companion Animal Alliance invites past adopters to join its Alumni Association.
The association allows adopters the opportunity to help further CAA’s mission of caring for the lost, abandoned and abused animals of East Baton Rouge while also experiencing the community that comes with being a CAA alumnus.
“Whether they are walking their dogs through the park, at a pet store, or at one of Baton Rouge's many pet-friendly restaurants, it is all too common to hear ‘I adopted her from CA’,'” said Executive Director Jillian Sergio. “We know our adopters love to share their beloved pets with the world, and we too feel great pride in this community of loving homes we helped create. With the launch of our Alumni Association we are able to publicly celebrate the bond we once shared with each of these pets and the adopters they now call family.”
For an annual fee of $75, members have access to resources, merchandise, and events — such as dog-friendly barbecues and alumni-branded apparel — exclusive only to those within the association. Upon its creation, all events are tentative as the health and safety of those involved remain a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To become a member of CAA’s Alumni Association, visit www.classy.org/give/320644/#!/donation/checkout. For questions, contact the CAA team by emailing alumni@caabr.org.