A hot pink unicorn may find her way into a crime scene or car accident.
A big blue bear will be waiting to offer a hug to a traumatized child being interviewed by the police.
The Emmie Montegudo Circle of Zachary United Methodist Church collects stuffed animals and once a year donates them to the Zachary Police Department. Members of the circle and the Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of United Methodist Church, presented a bountiful harvest of stuffed animals to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and four of his officers on Halloween.
McDavid said his department will use them to calm and comfort children in domestic violence cases, wrecks and events involving special needs children. Zachary police will also share stuffed animals with the Baton Rouge Child Advocacy Center, which conducts interviews with children related to sexual assault cases.